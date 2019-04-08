Kingsley, Iowa
Warren R. Hobbs, 94, of Kingsley, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley, with Bob Blair officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery at Moville, Iowa, with military rites conducted by American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303 of Moville, and Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Condolences may be shared at www.rohdefh.com.
Warren was born on Sept. 6, 1924, to John Eldon and Elfleda (Stevenson) Hobbs in Moville, Iowa. Warren drove truck for Richard Harmes and worked for Dean Green at the Home Oil service station while attending school in Moville.
After high school graduation, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps on Aug. 31, 1943. He attended basic training at Sheppard Field, Texas, and was sent to Las Vegas, Nev., for further training, where he received his gunnery wings. In July 1944, he was sent to the European theater of operations and was stationed with the 15th Air Force, 5th Bomb Wing, 2nd Bombardment Group, 49th Squadron, at Amendola Air Field, Foggia, Italy. Warren was very proud of his service to his country, and for being credited with 52 bombing missions flying as the ball turret gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress during World War II. The world has lost another member of the Greatest Generation.
On Feb. 23, 1944, while at home on leave, Warren married his high school sweetheart, Helen Keith Hannah. When his service was completed, he was honorably discharged on Oct. 14, 1945, and returned to Moville to resume his civilian life. He worked for a short time hauling milk for the Hannah family before taking advantage of the GI Bill, which led him to apprenticing with Frank Bosworth and Albert Schultz, preparing for his lifelong career in carpentry.
Warren and Keith lived in Moville until February 1958, when they moved to Kingsley, where they resided while raising their three children. Warren was a member of Kingsley Congregational United Church of Christ, where he served as treasurer and trustee, devoting many hours of his time to its upkeep. He joined the Kingsley Volunteer Fire Department in 1959 and served as its treasurer for 15 years, officially retiring from the department in 2011. He was a member of the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303 in Moville, and was instrumental in obtaining the M1 Garand rifles currently being used for ceremonial rites. He was to receive his 70-year membership at the Woodbury County Meeting on the day of his burial. Warren had the distinct honor of being named "Flight Ambassador" for Siouxland Honor Flight, awarded for his service and dedication in assisting his World War II comrades on their flights to see the memorial built in their honor.
Throughout his life, Warren enjoyed living and working in the Moville/Kingsley community, achieving success as a master in carpentry. He and Keith worked together in their photography business, and were proud of the lasting memories they were able to produce for their numerous customers. He was a perfectionist, which was reflected in everything that he accomplished in his life. He loved bowling, fishing, hunting, golfing, stock and sprint car races, playing pool/snooker, attending Musketeer Hockey games, and Explorers baseball games, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes and spending time with his family.
Survivors include daughters, Ronna (Ray) Wright of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Cathy Mueller of Sioux City; son, Brian (Marcell) Hobbs of Kingsley; seven grandchildren, Bethanie (John) Dolnicek of Lawrence, Neb., Christopher (fiancée, Mandy Rooney) Wright of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Timothy (Shelby) Artz of Kingsley, Amy Jo Artz of Omaha, Rebecca (Eric) Frahm of Kingsley, Jacob (Rosanne) Hobbs of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Brianna (Branden) Brown of Ankeny, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Michah Dolnicek, Layni Artz, Hadley and Aubrey Hobbs, Arianna and Gianna Frahm, Asher and Judah Brown, and Gabrielle Artz; sister-in-law, Beverly Hannah of Moville; half-sister, LaVonna (Hobbs) Cunningham and half-brother, Richard Hobbs, both of California; many nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Barb March of Kingsley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Helen Keith; his mother; father; three brothers, Donald, Jim and Jack; and son-in-law, Jerry Mueller.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to American Legion Wink-Sparks Post 303, Moville, IA, Nash Post 140, Kingsley, IA, or Congregational United Church of Christ, Kingsley, IA.