Warren Woodrow Myron
Vermillion, S.D.

95, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Services: Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermillion. Burial: after the service, Bluff View Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion.

Service information

Jan 22
Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
816 East Clark Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
