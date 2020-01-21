Warren Woodrow Myron

You have free articles remaining.
Vermillion, S.D.
Vermillion, S.D.
95, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Services: Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermillion. Burial: after the service, Bluff View Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion.
Service information
Jan 22
Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
816 East Clark Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
816 East Clark Street
Vermillion, SD 57069
