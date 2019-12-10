Holstein, Iowa
Wayne A. Dose, 72, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center of Cherokee, Iowa.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Galva, Iowa, with the Rev. Paul D. Egger officiating and military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post #225 of Holstein. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City. A visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Wayne Albert Dose was born on Jan. 27, 1947, to Albert and Regina (Scheer) Dose on a farm outside of Danbury, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton, Iowa. Wayne graduated from Wakonda High School.
In February 1966, Wayne enlisted in the 185th Air National Guard. He was activated in January 1968 to Luke Air Force Base, Nellis, Eglin and then to Kwan Ju, South Korea. He was a member of the 557-Red Horse in the Air Force Special Operations until May 1969.
Wayne was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marlys Nathlich, on May 27, 1967. To this union four children were born, Gail, Keith, Shari, and Brett.
Wayne worked at Midwest Industries, Wilson’s Foods, and Ida County Secondary Roads. He also helped various farmers in the area. He loved playing cards, dancing, woodworking, gardening, and enjoyed going on tractor rides. Wayne was an active member of the Holstein American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys; daughters, Gail (Brian) Kuester of Sioux City, and Shari (Gerald) Tarr of Ida Grove, Iowa; son, Brett (Andrea) Dose of Ankeny, Iowa; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by brother, Dennis (Ann) Dose of Holstein; sisters, Lynet (Phil) Osborne of Zellwood, Fla., and Lori (Rick) Estes of Melbourne, Fla.; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Orville and Marjorie Nathlich; son, Keith Wayne; and brother-in-law, Don Loker.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Accura HealthCare of Cherokee and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center for the wonderful care that they took of Wayne.