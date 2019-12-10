Holstein, Iowa

Wayne A. Dose, 72, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center of Cherokee, Iowa.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Galva, Iowa, with the Rev. Paul D. Egger officiating and military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post #225 of Holstein. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City. A visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Wayne Albert Dose was born on Jan. 27, 1947, to Albert and Regina (Scheer) Dose on a farm outside of Danbury, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton, Iowa. Wayne graduated from Wakonda High School.

In February 1966, Wayne enlisted in the 185th Air National Guard. He was activated in January 1968 to Luke Air Force Base, Nellis, Eglin and then to Kwan Ju, South Korea. He was a member of the 557-Red Horse in the Air Force Special Operations until May 1969.

