Alcester, S.D.

Wayne “Bud” Twedt, 89, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch & fellowship following service and military honors. wassfuneralhome.com

Bud is survived by his wife, Darlene, Hawarden; four daughters Cheryl Kruid (Randy), Hudson, S.D., Joanne Paulsen (Ray), Karen Hartwick (Tom) and Mary Jensen (Doug) all of Beresford, S.D.; 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. 

