South Sioux City
Wayne E. Boyd, 79, of South Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin 5 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Wayne was born Aug. 6, 1939, in Lebanon, Neb., to Thomas and Rava (Winters) Boyd. Valedictorian of his graduating class at South Sioux City High School, he also served as class president. He graduated from Morningside College and received his law degree magna cum laude from the University of South Dakota.
Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Diane Davis, on June 1, 1963. A devoted husband and "Papa," he treasured time spent with his family.
He established his law practice in South Sioux City, where his clientele quickly flourished. A firm believer in public service and giving back to his community, when he was asked in 1966 to serve as the City Attorney of South Sioux City, he enthusiastically accepted the role. He continued to serve for 50 years as requested by each successive Mayor. He served Dakota City for 28 years and Hubbard for 26 years as their city attorneys, as well. He enjoyed helping his clients with their legal needs, but the satisfying relationships he built with them kept him practicing to his final days. He valued his interactions with everyone at the cities he served, in the courts where he practiced, in the legal community and he appreciated the deep friendships he developed over his lengthy career.
He was elected to the Nebraska Public Power board of directors and served for 31 years. He was board chairman for 10 years and chaired the NPPD nuclear committee. He was past president of Rotary and the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
In 2008, the children’s room in the South Sioux City Public Library was dedicated as the “Wayne E. Boyd Children’s Area” in recognition of the Boyd family’s long focus on assisting children to read. In 2018, Wayne received the South Sioux City Hall of Fame award in recognition of his 50 years of dedicated service to the City.
Wayne enjoyed traveling with Diane, a good round of golf and his cat, Missy. He was proud to be a lifelong Nebraskan and was a die-hard Husker football fan.
Left to honor his memory are his wife of 55 years, Diane; children, Scott Boyd, Laurie (Joe) Petty and Lynde (Dan) Tyrrell; grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Brandon, Chloe and Kelly; his sister, Karen Moore; and his secretary of over 30 years, Connie Larsen, who became like a part of our family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rava Boyd; stepfather, George Black; and sister, Sharon Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.