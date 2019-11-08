Wayne Kies
Wayne Kies

Omaha, formerly Storm Lake, Iowa

56, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Services:  Nov. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Storm Lake. Visitation:  Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.

