Sloan, Iowa
Wayne LeRoy Copple, 84, of Sloan, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, with military rites provided by the 185th Air National Guard in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
Wayne LeRoy was born on Nov. 22, 1934, in Sioux City, to Lloyd and Evelyn (Olson) Copple. He attended country school, and then attended school in Whiting, Iowa, and Jefferson, S.D., before graduating from Sloan High School in 1953. Following graduation, he attended basic training in San Antonio, Texas, and then worked full-time for the 174th Air National Guard in Sergeant Bluff.
Wayne married Margaret Swan on Oct. 27, 1957, at Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton. To this union two children were born, Todd and LeAnn. He was called to serve in Vietnam from May 1968 to May 1969, with the 185th Supply Squadron. He was honorably discharged with the rank of senior master sergeant. Following his time in the service, Wayne farmed in the Sloan area until his retirement. He still continued to be involved with farming until last fall.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, spending time in nature, flowers, birds, and other animals. He was a great storyteller and had a very happy personality. He was a member of the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, and served for many years on the church council.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Margaret Copple of Sloan; son, Todd (Dawn) Copple of Sloan; daughter, LeAnn (Dana) Greeno of Creighton, Neb.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Thomas) Winegardner of Sloan, Shannon Copple of Sloan, Heather (Michael) Dudzinski of Kansas City, Mo., Jason (Abigail) Greeno of Bondurant, Iowa, Miranda (Ryan) Bartholomaus of Spencer, Iowa, and Adam (Josie) Greeno of Peculiar, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Graceyn, Elliette, Maverick, Ethan, Evelyn, Sofia, Emilia, William, Emily, Mackenzie, Sawyer, and Silas Wayne; brother, Morey (Vera) Copple of Sloan; aunt, Darlene Lueck of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Evelyn (Olson) Copple; and his twin brother who passed away in infancy, Willis Copple.