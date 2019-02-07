Harrisburg, S.D., formerly Castana, Iowa
Wendall Naden Lown, 97, formerly of Castana, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Harrisburg United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements under the direction of George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared his life are six stepchildren, John (Trish) Villebro, Pat (Jim) Richardson, Jim (Karen) Villebro, Cindy (Gary) Nelson, Suzie (Bruce) Aldrich, Eric Villebro and Dawn Ennis; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Lown of Estherville, Iowa; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Wendall was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Lown, on April 6, 2016; his parents, Frank and Nora Lown; and one brother, Frank P. Lown.