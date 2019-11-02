Battle Creek, Iowa
Wendell C. Wilcke, 89, of Battle Creek, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Committal will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek, with military rites conducted by Maple Valley Post 364 of the American Legion in Battle Creek. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Wendell C. Wilcke was born in the farm home outside of Battle Creek, on Oct. 1, 1930, to Christian and Lydia (Will) Wilcke. He was named after his mother’s physician, Dr. Wendell Crane. Wendell was the ninth child born into the family. He had four brothers and four sisters. Two years after Wendell’s birth, his youngest sister was born to complete the family.
Wendell attended rural school and public school in Ida Grove, Iowa. Wendell did not graduate from high school because he was needed to help with the farming. At the age of 16, he left home and lived with his sister, Phyllis, and her husband, Harlan Christie. In 1970, Wendell earned his GED, the same year his eldest daughter graduated from Battle Creek High School.
Wendell was baptized in the Lutheran faith and later joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. After marrying Jean Elizabeth Lake on May 9, 1951, in First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek, Wendell became a member of that church for the remaining years of his life and served as a Deacon, Elder, and a Trustee.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1951, Wendell and Jean moved to the Lake family farm and began farming on 160 acres with a John Deere B which was later restored by their grandson, Thad Wilcke. Wendell raised horses, Classic Shetlands, fed cattle, sheep, and hogs. He also had a cow/calf operation. Wendell loved all farm animals but horses were his love. He had grown up with horses, driving them with farm equipment at the age of 10. He continued to ride horses, and drive them with various buggies and wagons, as well as breaking horses to ride. Wendell loved children and enjoyed giving them horse and wagon rides. The children always came running and always remembered him.
Wendell served in the Ida Grove Division of the National Guard for seven years. He served as a country school director, a township trustee, a township assessor, a First State Bank Director, and was a member of the Battle Creek School Board for 12 years.
He always believed in taking care of the land. After farming for 43 years, Wendell and Jean moved to Battle Creek, in 1993. Their son, Jon and his wife, Deb, took over the farming operation. Wendell continued going to the farm to work with his Classic Shetlands and growing and preserving vegetables with Jean and sharing them with family and friends. He was a strong Democrat. His German heritage made him a believer in helping the poor and underprivileged.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean, of 68 years; four children, Sue Mellberg (Greg) of Menlo Park, Calif., Sandy Manderfeld (Gary) of Leawood, Kan., Jon Wilcke (Deb) of Danbury, Iowa, and Julie LeVake (Mike) of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; an exchange student, Diana Derka Glikman (Pablo) of Rome, Italy; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Nathan Manderfeld (Kelsey) of Overland Park, Kan., and Nora; Dustin Manderfeld (Megan) of Overland Park, and Anika, Ayla, and Brendan; Drew Manderfeld (Amanda) of Olathe, Kan., and Edwin; Thad Wilcke of Des Moines, Iowa; Dr. Brianna Wilcke (fiancé, Dr. Colton Roy) of Lansing, Mich.; Justin LeVake (Michael Ahmad) of Glendale, Calif.; and Adam LeVake of Des Moines; three sisters, Phyllis Christie of Battle Creek, Bonnie Spotts of Battle Creek, and Isabel Plagge of Fremont, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Christian and Lydia Wilcke; his sisters, Francis Rohwedder (Archie) and Marie Schultz (Alvin); his brothers, Ervin Wilcke (Mabel), Walt Wilcke (Helen), Harlan Wilcke (Leona) and Floyd Wilcke (Helen); half-sisters, Helen Dose (William) and Bernice Trelor (Orsen); and half-brothers, Marvin Wilcke (Marie) and Harold Wilcke (Esther).