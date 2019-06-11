Craig, Iowa
Wendell Oltmanns, 85, of Craig, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home near Craig.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. The Rev. Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites provided by the American Legion Heeren-McHale-Wilken Post 724 of Brunsville, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 12:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Wendell John Oltmanns was born on Jan. 24, 1934, on a farm near Struble, Iowa, the son of John Henry and Amanda (Popken) Oltmanns. He attended country school in Grant Township and later high school in Le Mars. He graduated from Le Mars Central in 1952. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 11, 1956. He was stationed stateside at Fort Lewis, Wash. Following his service, he returned to Plymouth County.
He was united in marriage to Wanda Gabel on Dec. 1, 1962, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Craig. Wendell farmed in rural Plymouth County and worked for Eiler's Feed Store in Ireton, Iowa, for several years. He also helped area farmers during the spring and fall.
He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the American Legion Heeren-McHale-Wilken Post 724 of Brunsville. Wendell enjoyed taking many fishing trips, traveling, and dancing. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in all their activities.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda of Craig; his son, Mark (Deb) Oltmanns of Akron, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Sally Oltmanns of Windom, Minn.; four grandchildren, Brett Oltmanns (fiancee, Bria Boeggeman) of Windom, Cole Oltmanns of Akron, Desirae Oltmanns of Akron, and Devon Harmon of Le Mars; two sisters, Verda (Cliff) Korselman of Le Mars, and Jeanette Jensen of Merrill, Iowa; his in-laws, Debbie (Bob) Gibson of Le Mars, Sondra Gabel of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Karen Hartman of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Henry and Amanda (Popken) Oltmanns; his father and mother-in-law, Gene and Loris Gabel; his son, Kevin Oltmanns; his grandson, Kyle Jon Oltmanns; two brothers, Mert (JoAnn) Oltmanns and Arlan Oltmanns; and his brothers-in-law, Randall Jensen, Richard Hartman, and Gene Gabel.