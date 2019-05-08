{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

75, died Monday, May 6, 2019. Celebration of life: May 10 at 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Private burial: East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon, Iowa. Visitation: May 10 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Wendell Wiersma
