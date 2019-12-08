South Sioux City

Wilbur Dean Larson, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, with Pastor Douglas Dill officiating. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Pastor Jose Miranda will officiate the Sunday evening service. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wilbur was born Sept. 13, 1934, in rural Emerson, Neb.; he was the son of Earl and Olga (Kuehl) Larson. Wilbur grew up on a farm in the Emerson area playing football, basketball, baseball and the drums in the high school band. Wilbur graduated from Emerson High School in 1952.

He entered the U.S. Army in April 1957 and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash., where he won numerous awards for his sharp shooting ability. After his service, he worked at jobs including KMNS radio, South Sioux City Cable Company and A & A Photo, where he retired in 2004.

