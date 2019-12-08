South Sioux City
Wilbur Dean Larson, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, with Pastor Douglas Dill officiating. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Pastor Jose Miranda will officiate the Sunday evening service. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Wilbur was born Sept. 13, 1934, in rural Emerson, Neb.; he was the son of Earl and Olga (Kuehl) Larson. Wilbur grew up on a farm in the Emerson area playing football, basketball, baseball and the drums in the high school band. Wilbur graduated from Emerson High School in 1952.
He entered the U.S. Army in April 1957 and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash., where he won numerous awards for his sharp shooting ability. After his service, he worked at jobs including KMNS radio, South Sioux City Cable Company and A & A Photo, where he retired in 2004.
On Feb. 19, 1966, Wilbur married Sandra Puttmann at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton, Iowa. Wilbur and Sandra lived and raised their family in South Sioux City. Wilbur was a member of First Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, foundation board and pastor call committees. He taught Sunday school, was a confirmation mentor and volunteered at the church’s food bank. He was also a founding member of the Lutheran Men’s Softball League during the 1970s and early 1980s.
Wilbur was an active member of the South Sioux City community. For many years, he coached youth softball, baseball and girls’ basketball. He was the president of the South Sioux City High School Athletic Booster Club, a member of the city’s planning and zoning committee, golfed in numerous leagues and was a TeamMate mentor. He enjoyed coffee outings with his friends, especially the Friday Chamber Coffee Events with his friend, Jan, Husker football, golfing, crossword puzzles and his family. He especially loved supporting the South Sioux City Cardinals and his children and grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra of South Sioux City; two children, a daughter, Linda (Lance) Swanson of South Sioux City, and a son, Brent (Melissa) Larson of Shawnee, Kan.; six grandchildren, Sophie and Breck Swanson and Addison, Laney, Max and Ella Larson; a brother, Erwin Larson, and a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Verlyn Roeber, all of Emerson; sister-in-law, Brenda (Marvin) Holtz of Lawton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Gary (Kay) Puttmann of Sioux Center, Iowa; brother-in-law, David (Janet) Puttmann of Golden Colo.; brother-in-law, Dave Judish of Hartford, S.D.; and stepmother-in-law, Marilyn Puttmann of Kingsley, Iowa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; Sandra’s parents, Max and Frieda Puttmann; and sisters-in-law, Mollianne Larson and Marilyn Judish.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Center/Dr. Wender, Oncology and the Skilled floor staff at MercyOne and Dr. Robison and Dr. Anderson from Family Health Care/Morningside for their care and love of our Papa.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the family or to the Cardinal Educational Foundation for a future scholarship in Wilbur’s memory.