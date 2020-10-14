Wilbur E. Lieber

Sioux City

Wilbur Eugene Lieber, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., in Sioux City. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask at the funeral home and church. For those unable to attend, Wilbur's service will be livestreamed on the church's website, www.calvaryleeds.com.

Wilbur Eugene, the son of Richard and Lavern (Burcham) Lieber, was born on July 18, 1927, on a farm near Emerson, Neb. He grew up and attended country school near Emerson until age 12. In 1939, his family moved to a farm near Anthon, Iowa. Wilbur enjoyed sharing the story about his family picking corn for two and a half cents a bushel. When the harvest was completed in the fall of 1939, Wilbur's family moved to a farm near Sioux City that is the present site of Camp High Hopes.