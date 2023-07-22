Wilbur Westhoff

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Wilbur Westhoff, 86, of Le Mars and formerly from Sioux City passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with his family by his side.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Wilbur Wesley Westhoff, the son of George and Emma (Popken) Westhoff, was born on Nov. 18, 1936, on a farm in Grant Township, rural Plymouth County. He attended country school in Grant Township and later high school in Le Mars. He graduated from Le Mars Central High School. He attended Westmar College in Le Mars, where he received his associate degree in welding.

Wilbur, affectionately referred to as W.W.W., worked as a tool and die machinist for American Equipment for many years. He also served in the Iowa Air Guard for nine years.

W.W.W. was a legend around Siouxland, with a friend in every place. He was always willing to help people in need. Grandpa Wilbur's family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his children Greg (Laurie) Westhoff of Alma, Ga., Bryan (Denise) Westhoff of North Pole, Alaska, Kevin (Mary) Westhoff of Le Mars, Kurt (Angie) Westhoff of Dickinson, Texas, Barry Westhoff of Cave Creek, Ariz., and Lisa (Bob) Menicucci of Waverly, Neb.; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Gaylan Westhoff of Grand Forks, N.D.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Westhoff; son, Troy Thompson; and sister, Glenda Engstrom.