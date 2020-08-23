Wilfred Russell Uhl

The Uhl Feed and Seed Store became a staple in the Smithland community. It not only provided service to local farmers, but it was also a meeting space for many to gather, play cards, and converse.

When Willy was not working, he enjoyed fishing with his family and going on camping trips. Through Pioneer, he and Betty were able to travel and make incredible memories. He was also a Legionnaire and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Retirement for Willy came after over 35 years as the owner and operator of Uhl Feed and Seed Store. This left him more time to play cards at the store and also watch all of his grandchildren in their various sports and extra-curricular activities.

Willy was a hard worker and a good man with a generous soul. He was an Iowa Hawkeye fan, and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and Kansas City Royals with his wife. Hosting Christmas Eve dinners with their kids and grandchildren was an annual holiday tradition

Taking care of his family and his customers was an important duty for Willy, and his work ethic is a value that has been instilled in his three sons and his grandchildren.