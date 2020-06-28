× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willard William Trometer

St. Louis Metro, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Willard William Trometer, 84, of St. Louis Metro, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Willard was a devoted husband and father. His faith in the Lord was strong, he was a devoted Lutheran and he is happy to join his wife, Gloria Trometer in Heaven.

A private service will be held at a cemetery in Merrill, Iowa, preceded by a visitation at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Memorials may be offered to Faith Lutheran Church, Sioux City, Iowa.

Willard was born on March 26, 1936, in Merrill, Iowa, to Edward and Martha (Schmid) Trometer. He received his education in rural Merrill, Iowa, but graduated with the class of 1956 of Merrill High School. Willard continued his education at Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, before joining the work force and was proud of his service to the United States Army Reserve for six years.

He married Gloria J. Burkhart on May 13, 1966. In his working career, Willard worked for the family and corporate farm, and was a partner in the Farm for many years. He later worked as a foreman and conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad for 30 years.