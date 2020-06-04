× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William Anderson

Iowa City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

William B. Anderson, 62, originally from Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Iowa City.

Graveside services will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

William Anderson was born on June 6, 1957, in Sioux City. He grew up in the area and graduated from North High School. He then went on to attend the University of Iowa. Bill lived in Iowa City until his passing.

He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his brother, Doug Anderson of Lakeview, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Major and Ann Anderson.

