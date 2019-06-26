Sioux City
William B. "Bud" Vaul, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. The family requests those attending Bud's funeral to please dress casually.
Bud was born on June 21, 1959, to Eli and Beverley (Pedersen) Vaul. He attended West High School.
He married Cindy Bruning on Aug. 14, 1976, in Sioux City. Bud worked as a truck driver for various companies in the Siouxland area.
He enjoyed shopping at antique stores and flea markets. He was known to be somewhat of a jack of all trades. He would refurnish furniture and help remodel homes. Bud was a very kind man and would help out anyone who needed it.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Vaul; children, William "Bill" (Stephanie) Vaul Jr., Tim Vaul, and Chrissy (Brad Zediker) Vaul, all of Sioux City; siblings, Richard "Dick" (Kelli) Vaul of Spencer, Iowa, Penny Sorgdrager (Kenneth Angerman Jr.) of South Sioux City, and Julie (Gregory F. Baker) Vaul of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Ryker, Mya, Ryan, Jace, R.J., Nick, and Chloe; special nephew, Josh (Ericka) Sorgdrager; and mother-in-law, Lavonne Majeres.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Miles Vaul; and fathers-in-law, Ron Bruning and Donald Majeres.