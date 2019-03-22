Merrill, Iowa
88, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Celebration of life: March 23 at 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, with military rites. Visitation: March 23 at 9 a.m., at the funeral home.
