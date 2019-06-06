Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Kingsley, Iowa
William "Bill" H. Becker, 63, of Phoenix, formerly of Kingsley, passed away on Nov. 30, 2018, at a hospital in Seattle, Wash., after suffering a heart attack.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, with Monsignor Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.
Bill was born on Jan. 21, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of Robert and Florence (Ditter) Becker. He attended Kingsley-Pierson school until 1965 when he went to St. Michael's Catholic School through the eighth grade. After that he went back to Kingsley-Pierson school until his junior year when he moved to Sergeant Bluff to live with his sister Jeanine and her family. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community school in 1973.
Bill entered the U.S. Navy on May 31, 1974. He was stationed in San Diego, Calif., where he served on the USS John D. Young battleship which was commissioned in May 1978. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Award for the time he served. On Jan. 11, 1979, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. Bill was proud of his service in the Navy.
Bill continued to live in San Diego until he moved to Plano, Texas, where he worked for American Industrial Tire, until he moved to Phoenix in March 2006, where he worked for Arizona Tirefil. In June 2010, he purchased Arizona Tirefil, which he owned and operated until the time of his death.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing and riding his Harley. Bill enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanine Haggin of Kingsley; his brother, Todd (Debi) Becker of Plano, Texas; a brother-in-law, Bill Feym of Glendale, Calif.; and his nieces and nephews, Jayson, Robby and Ryan Haggin, Justin Becker, Lyndsey Becker, Clay Fey, Renee Thurber, Bobbette Burchfield and Brent Dvorak.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents; sister and husband, Trudy and Paul Dvorak; sister, Laurali Fey; and brother-in-law, Art "Butch" Haggin.