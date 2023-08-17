Vermillion, S.D.

William “Bill” Busker, 82, of Vermillion, S.D., formerly of Elk Point, S.D., passed away Saturday, Aug. 12 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a long, courageous battle with lymphoma.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug.18, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. all at the United Parish Church in Elk Point with burial of ashes at a later date. The Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born Aug. 11, 1941 in Lincoln, Neb., to Jay and Eva (Adams) Busker. He attended Elk Point High School, graduating in 1959. He received his BS degree in Engineering from the University of South Dakota in 1963.

He married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Fletcher, on June 21, 1964 in Akron, Iowa. He then worked as an engineer for various companies like Load King and IBP within the Midwest, eventually settling back down in Elk Point, in 1969. They would be blessed with the birth of 2 daughters, Stacy and Erin.

After working as an engineer in the area, he decided to become an independent business owner in Elk Point, by becoming one of the founders and co-owners of Aaladin Industries along with Eldean Kjose and Pat Wingen from 1981 to 1995. After retiring in 1995, Bill pursued other interests including farming with his John Deere tractors, rebuilding classic cars, riding Harley-Davidsons, and traveling. Bill was known for being an avid golfer and had an eye for subtly and accurately correcting golf swings. He proudly supported both of his daughters in their athletic endeavors where you could find him setting up his video camera to record each sporting event.

He eventually moved to Vermillion in 2018 to be closer to his grandsons, Sam and Jack. One of his greatest joys was spending numerous hours playing with them and making messes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, and his parents, Jay and Eva Busker.

Bill is survived by two daughters: Stacy (Kyle) Popma of Pipestone, MN, and Erin (John) Vogel of Vermillion, SD, a sister Suzanne Busker of Vermillion, SD, and two grandsons: Sam and Jack Vogel.