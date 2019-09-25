Homer, Neb.
William M. “Bill” Hittle Jr., 71, of Homer, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home, after a courageous battle against cancer, comforted by family.
Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, with Pastor Ben Perkins officiating. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill was born on May 28, 1948, in Walthill, Neb., to William M. Sr. and Bonnie (Ueding) Hittle. As a child, Bill was raised in Walthill, Texas, California, and Sioux City. He married Charlene Kay Reddix on June 3, 1967, in Sioux City. The couple made Nebraska their home, where Bill farmed for many years before working at Tri State Communications where he was a specialist in 2-way communications as a technician.
He enjoyed amateur radios, remote-control airplanes and drones, astrology, snowmobile and ATV riding, hunting, traveling, and zip lining. Bill was a member of the Ham Radio Club, Remote Control Club, and the Siouxland Photography Club.
Bill is survived by his wife, Charlene of Homer; daughter, Jeanie Hittle of Homer; son, William (Shelly) Hittle III of Buckeye, Iowa; grandchildren, Heather Hittle, William Willett, William Hittle IV, and Haleigh Hittle; great-grandchildren, Laila Willett and Lenna Lamb; and siblings, Mary Bodlak, Becky (Jeff) Bring, Sherry Anderson, Gary Hittle, Sherry Hittle, and John (Donna) Houston.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Shaw; and brothers, Philip and James Hittle.
Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Tom Wagner, Ken Long, William Hittle IV, William Willett, Allen Pedersen, and Fred Busay.
