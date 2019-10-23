Sergeant Bluff
William (Bill) James McGregor, 76, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church, with Father Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be at the Willow Township Cemetery in Holly Springs, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill was born May 27, 1943, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., to Ralph Joseph Rosco McGregor and Jane (Jennie) Mercedes (Dougherty) McGregor. He lived in Hartington, Neb., Le Mars, and Sioux City. He graduated in 1963 from Heelan High School in Sioux City. After high school, Bill enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed with the 185th Air National Guard. He was activated January 1968 because of the Pueblo incident off the coast of Korea and was sent to Phu Cat in Vietnam, where he served as a cook and a ration truck driver. Bill worked as a salesman for Cook Paint and Iowa Paint before purchasing his own business of commercial caulking named Quad States Caulking. He owned that business for 27 years from 1976 to 2003.
William married Francine May Kirsch on May 13, 1967, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hornick, Iowa. They lived in Sioux City for 36 years before moving to Sergeant Bluff in 2004. Bill was involved in his children's activities – football, baseball and wrestling. He enjoyed going to the baseball games and seeing his grandsons play. One of his favorite pastimes was having coffee with his buddies at Hardee’s. He also enjoyed his time with the Mercy Cardio Rehab group. For the last 11 years, he enjoyed his winter trips to Alabama with his wife.
He was a member of the Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church in Sioux City and a member of the Post 662 American Legion in Sergeant Bluff.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 1/2 years; three sons, Scott (Linda) McGregor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Kevin (Jennifer) McGregor of Sergeant Bluff, and Brian (B.J.) McGregor of West Des Moines, Iowa; five grandchildren, Katie Maxwell of Council Bluffs, Keely McGregor and her fiancée Milo Petrzilka of Omaha, and Ryley, Nolan and Kasey McGregor of Sergeant Bluff; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Wesley Maxwell; one brother, Michael (Judith) McGregor of Fremont, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Janet McGregor of Sioux City, and Kathleen Geiger of Beaumont, Texas; one brother-in-law, Franklin Kirsch of Huntsville, Ala.; and six nephews, three nieces and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be his five grandchildren, Todd McGregor and Milo Petrzilka. Honorary pallbearers will be his coffee buddies from Hardee’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law; mother in-law; and his brother, Murray.