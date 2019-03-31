Canyon Lake, Texas
William 'Bill' Joseph Schumacher, 64, of Canyon Lake, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 27, 2019, at home.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mark Porterfield officiating. A reception will be held immediately following at the church.
Born in Le Mars, Iowa, on April 27, 1954, he was the oldest of seven children born to Ambrose and Lucille Schumacher of Granville, Iowa.
Bill was a graduate of Iowa State University where he majored in chemical engineering. He had a long career with Chevron working as a chemical engineer and as a manager in locations throughout Iowa, California, Washington, Louisiana, and Texas. He retired to Canyon Lake, Texas, in 2010, where he enjoyed volunteering and spreading his love of reading throughout the community.
He was the board member in charge of membership for the Friends of Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake and volunteered in the library bookstore weekly as well as helping to install Little Free Libraries around Canyon Lake. He was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church where he shared his love of music and beautiful tenor voice in the worship service as a member of the choir. He also served as the chair of the Staff Parish Relations Committee for his church. His favorite mission was “Home in a Week” where he assisted in building a home for those in need in just one week.
Bill was a giving, kind-hearted, and generous-spirited person who loved gardening and nature. He enjoyed woodworking and used his hobby to build things for others. He was always looking to experiment with new tools and beautiful woods. He was full of intellectual curiosity and was quick to share a new piece of trivia he had learned.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carla Brink Schumacher of Canyon Lake; children, Heather of San Antonio, and Sara of Lubbock; mother, Lucille of Landsmeer Ridge in Orange City, Iowa; two sisters, Rose and Steve Kramer of Dubuque, Iowa, and Virginia and Tim Nilles of Webster City, Iowa; four brothers, Charles and Sandy of Overland Park, Kan., Richard and Krista of Sedalia, Mo., John and Mary of Hermosa, S.D., and Paul and Cindy of Alton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Harvey Brink of Milford, Kan.; and sister-in-law, Sheryl and Brad Carloss of Amery, Wis.; together with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home in a Week (www.homeinaweek.org) or Friends of Tye Preston Memorial Library (www.tpml.org).