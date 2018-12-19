Sioux City
Bill Knoepfer, 64, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Knoepfler Chevrolet, 100 Jackson St., in Sioux City, with storytelling led by Jeff Macfarlane. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m., at the dealership. Please remember that Bill would want those attending this service to come comfortably dressed in their favorite jeans. Thank you Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in assisting with Bill's last party.
Here's what jackie, Abbie, Neal and Olivia want you to know about the man they called husband, dad, grandpa, and best friend.
Bill was an employee/owner of Knoepfler Chevrolet and had been the parts manager for 35 plus years. Thank you to the Knoepfler staff for sharing day to day life with Bill. He enjoyed each and every one of you.
Bill's positive attitude was what helped him and his family get through the last few months of the hardest time of their lives together after his diagnosis of cancer. Bill's daughter, Abbie, her partner, Neal, and the beautiful little soul that is their daughter, Olivia, were a constant source of support and comfort. He was thankful every day for the love and support of his wife, jackie.
Bill died the way he lived - on his terms. He did not give up or lose hope. He and jackie changed what they were hoping for and as a result got exactly what they wanted – a peaceful passing for a man that deserved just that. Those who knew him well will appreciate that he never lost his sense of humor. Even in his last hours in the ER, he was joking with the medical staff and making his wife laugh.
Bill will be cremated (there will be no burial); his eyes have been donated. He would be happy to know that he helped someone else to see the wonders of this world that he loved so much.
He was a scuba diver who was enthralled by the ocean and it's creatures but could not for the life of him capture that beauty on any camera he ever owned. His two favorite diving buddies, Abbie and Neal, will be lost without him.
He loved meandering county roads on his motorcycle, feeding the birds and deer in his backyard with Olivia's help and the quietness of the last few months with his wife.
Bill is also survived by his brother, Charlie (Christy); sister, Katherine (Willy); brother, Jim (Cathy); nephews and niece (and their families), Ben, Joe, Bryan, Josh, Maddie, Jackson and Sam; many cousins; grandnieces and nephews; his Knoepfler parts family; and friends too many to count.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Barbara Knoepfler; and his father-in-law, Bill Christerson.
People love to send flowers or plants but Bill would argue that donating to worthy causes is much more productive. A donation to any organization that helps all of humankind would be worthy of the kind of spirit he had and to which he also donated. Locally, he donated to Girls, Inc, Red Cross and to the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence among others. He also would have appreciated donations to Mayo Clinic. Bill and jackie had a wonderful life and knowing that others have not been as fortunate; it just makes sense to help others.