William "Bill" E. Lair, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
William Eugene "Bill" Lair was born on Sept. 4, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of George and Clara (Barker) Lair. On Dec. 29, 1978, Bill was united in marriage to Freida Lester.
Bill was a loving husband, of nearly 40 years; a father of three children, Jeffrey, Meranda, Andrea and son-in-law Brandon; a grandfather "PaPa" to ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother; a brother-in-law; an uncle; a cousin; and a friend.
Bill's family would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of offer you can't refuse, for an appointment which he will not be returning. This appointment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a very long time, with job security of 110 percent.
We would like to let him know that he did a fantastic job and wish him a safe journey. We will remember forever his kindness, his generosity, and his knowledge of so many things. We will remember the long talks with each of us about them, and his undying love for family and friends, as well as his many years of service to our country as a U.S. Marine. He gave 110 percent to all. We love him and he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.