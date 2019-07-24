Sioux City
William "Bill" Lane, 85, of Sioux City, passed away on July 20, 2019, in his home.
Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Bill was born in Long Beach, Calif., to mother, Dorothy Richou. He was the oldest of three children. Bill was raised in Sioux City and attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Bill returned to California, where he owned and operated multiple successful Italian restaurants for almost 30 years, including Lorenzo's Pizza in Sunnymead (Moreno Valley), Calif., and Scarcellas's Pizza in San Diego, Calif.
In the late 1990s, Bill returned to Sioux City, where he enjoyed his last 20 years, playing golf almost daily and cheering on various sports teams, including his alma mater Bishop Heelan High School and Creighton University. He loved to watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play various sports. He was voted "Heelan High's Number One Fan." Bill had countless friends in Sioux City, all of whom he loved dearly.
Bill is survived by daughters, Theresa Bothwell, Denise Palmer, Jodi Willhelm, Debra Dawdy, and Barbara Derochie; son, Anthony Lane; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Richou; his two brothers, Richard and Ronald Richou; his nephew, John Scarcella; his daughter, Cynthia Lambert; and his grandson, Travis Lambert.
Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the wonderful help and care provided by Hospice of Siouxland and to all of his dear friends who kept him in prayer.
Please help us celebrate our father's life by making a donation to Bishop Heelan High School Athletic Department in his name.