Sioux City

93, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Services: July 27 at 11 a.m., Whitfield Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 27 starting at 10 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. 

Celebrate
the life of: William 'Bill' M. Donnell, Jr.
