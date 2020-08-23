William "Bill" Puetz
Merrill, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa
William “Bill” Puetz, 84, of Merrill, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish- St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
William Fidelis Puetz was born on June 17, 1936, in Le Mars, the son of William and Leona (Heissel) Puetz. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Le Mars until he had to help on the farm.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 17, 1954. He served his country stateside in Moses Lake, Wash. during the Korean Conflict. While he was in the service, he received his general education diploma. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 11, 1958.
While on leave from the service, he was united in marriage to Joyce Flynn on July 9, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Moses Lake until his discharge from the service, when they returned to Le Mars. Bill worked in sales for most of his career, working for several businesses in the area. Later on, he and Joyce owned and operated the Bel Air Motel and King Koin Launderette in Le Mars. After they sold the business in 1999, they moved to Merrill. In 2018, Bill became a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Community in Sioux City.
He was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. Over the years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing. He and Joyce enjoyed trying out their luck on the slot machines at the casinos. One their favorite past times was going to dinner on Wednesday evenings with their friends and family. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of more than 65 years, Joyce of Merrill; two sons, Mike (Cindy) Puetz of Cornville, Ariz., and Jeff Puetz of Sioux City; two daughters, Julie (Dan) Lawrence of Mapleton, Iowa, and Wendy (Doug) von Arb of Maple Lake, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dave Puetz of Le Mars, and Tom Puetz of Lincoln, Neb.; three sisters, Marge (George) Black of Le Mars, Donna Norkitis of Baltimore, Md., and Mary Ellen Farin of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leona Puetz; his daughter, Sandra Thillen; his grandson, Ryan Lawrence; and a brother, Francis Puetz.
