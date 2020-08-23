× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William "Bill" Puetz

Merrill, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

William “Bill” Puetz, 84, of Merrill, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish- St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

William Fidelis Puetz was born on June 17, 1936, in Le Mars, the son of William and Leona (Heissel) Puetz. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Le Mars until he had to help on the farm.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 17, 1954. He served his country stateside in Moses Lake, Wash. during the Korean Conflict. While he was in the service, he received his general education diploma. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 11, 1958.