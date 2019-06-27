Formerly Sioux City
William "Bill" Ruchensky, 85, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago on March 4, 2019, after a months-long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill was born on June 28, 1938, in Sioux City, to Stanley and Catherine (Bilunos) Ruchensky. Bill graduated from East High School in 1956. He later entered the U.S. Army, serving in Greenland.
He married Myrne Lange of Paullina, Iowa, on April 11, 1964, in Sioux City. They lived in Le Mars, Iowa, for several years before returning to Sioux City as they raised their two daughters.
He attended Iowa State University and Morningside College for undergraduate studies, then received his master of business administration degree from the University of South Dakota. He worked in advertising and merchandising, and was an associate vice president for Home Federal Savings & Loan. He joined Western Iowa Tech Community College in 1980 to lead a new agricultural banking program, later becoming head of business education, and working there until he retired. He was also a vice president of the board of Gordon Chemical Dependency Center.
Bill was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, Morningside Sertoma Club, and Morningside Country Club. In addition to golfing, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, and baseball. He moved to Palatine, Ill., in 2013 to be closer to his daughters and their families, and spent much of his time watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his brother, Bob of Farmington, N.M.; daughters, Debbie (Larry) Lewandowski of Roselle, Ill., and Dawn Vaslowof of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and grandchildren, Derek Lewandowski, and Sam and Adeline Vaslow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Myrne.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.