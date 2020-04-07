× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William 'Bill' Searls

Formerly Sioux City

William "Bill" E. Searls, 94, formerly of Sioux City, went to heaven Monday, March 30, 2020.

Graveside services will be at a later date, with full military rites.

He was the ninth child born to John and Meetta (Christiansen) Searls, in Akron, Iowa, on June 8, 1925.

Bill was a lifelong farmer in Akron as well as a proud U.S. Army veteran.

On April 1, 1956, Bill married Ida Meier. Their marriage unfortunately ended sooner than planned as Ida passed away after childbirth to their third child in 1959. He remarried on June 17, 1964, to Lena Smith; from this union he gained six children. When Bill retired from farming, he worked at a few nursing homes in facility maintenance.

During his free time, Bill enjoyed dancing, woodworking, golfing and playing pool. Bill is greatly missed by his family, and his friends from the senior center.