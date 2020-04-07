William 'Bill' Searls
Formerly Sioux City
William "Bill" E. Searls, 94, formerly of Sioux City, went to heaven Monday, March 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be at a later date, with full military rites.
He was the ninth child born to John and Meetta (Christiansen) Searls, in Akron, Iowa, on June 8, 1925.
Bill was a lifelong farmer in Akron as well as a proud U.S. Army veteran.
On April 1, 1956, Bill married Ida Meier. Their marriage unfortunately ended sooner than planned as Ida passed away after childbirth to their third child in 1959. He remarried on June 17, 1964, to Lena Smith; from this union he gained six children. When Bill retired from farming, he worked at a few nursing homes in facility maintenance.
During his free time, Bill enjoyed dancing, woodworking, golfing and playing pool. Bill is greatly missed by his family, and his friends from the senior center.
Loved ones that will miss Bill until they meet again include his children, Kathy (Ray) Packard, John (Cindy) Searls, Violet (Herman) Thomas, Connie Kenney, Larry (Patty) Smith, Carol (Larry) Brown, and Joyce Renken; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his younger sister, Lois Willer.
Loved ones that cleared the path for him include his parents; wife, Ida and their infant son, Steven Searls; his second wife, Lena Searls; daughter and son-in-law, Delores and Don Short; sons-in-law, Virgil Renken and Pat Kenney; grandsons, Randy Smith and Tony Smith; brothers, Walter, Lloyd, Ervin, Alvin, and Daniel; and sisters, Anita Young, Dorothy Siebsen and Carolyn Wenzel.
