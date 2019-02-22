Sioux City
William "Bill/Shad” Shattuck, 78, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by family, after a long illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill was born on Oct. 21, 1940, in Omaha, to Carol Leonard and Violet Light Shattuck. In the elementary years, the family moved to Sioux City where Bill attended school and graduated from East High School in 1958. He honorably served in the U.S. Army and continued to be a strong supporter of our armed forces.
He married Marie Johnson on June 15, 1963, in Concord, Neb. They made their home in Sioux City. Bill served nearly 22 years with the Sioux City Fire Department, where they nicknamed him "Shad," which he continued to go by.
Bill was a member of the Sioux City Professional Firefighter Association Local 7, member of Abu-Bekr Shrine, the Flying Fez, where he flew ill children to the Shriner's Hospital, and the Scottish Rite. He also served as Past Master at North Riverside Lodge during the centennial year of which he was very proud.
Shad's love of golf, flying, art, movies, joking around, and World War II history is well known, but his love of music was his passion. You would always hear him singing, drumming, whistling, playing guitar and organ; and he couldn't read a note of music. You could also find Shad and his family at Perkins every Saturday morning visiting with his many friends that worked there; they had a very special place in his heart.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; sister, Sandra (Shattuck) Kangal of Sioux City; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Tufts of Bondurant, Iowa, Kim (Greg) George of Elk Point S.D., and Karen (Eric) Harrison of Sioux City; and a son, Brad Shattuck of Atlanta Ga. Shad has nine grandchildren, Bryan Tufts, Lauren (TJ) Phillips, Lindsay Tufts, Emily Tufts, Curtis George, Kyle George, Jack Shattuck, Kellie Harrison and Carlie Harrison; as well as two great-grandsons, Jayden and Mason Phillips. We also need to include his precious cat, Roo, who misses him dearly.
Shad is proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother, Richard.
We want to thank Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care these last few months. Words cannot express our gratitude for their kindness and compassion, not just to Shad, but to the rest of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Sioux City Professional Firefighter Association Local 7, or Hospice of Siouxland.