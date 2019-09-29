Sioux City
William Wesley "Bill" Sinkbeil, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Kassandra Heinrich officiating. Burial will be Tuesday at Milltown, S.D. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bill was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Parkston, S.D., to Wesley and Esther (Engle) Sinkbeil. He graduated from Parkston High School in 1961. Bill married the love of his life, Kay Uhrich, on Oct. 28, 1962, in Milltown, S.D. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1961 until 1969. In 1975, Bill and Kay moved their family to Sioux City, where he was employed by Dennis Supply Company for 32 years until his retirement in 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of the Island Park Historical Society and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Survivors include his daughters, Jan (Pat) McCann of Sioux City, Julie (Todd Fedyk) Dzubay of Calabasas, Calif., Jodie (Jeff) Larson of Sioux City, and Jennifer (Lance Barnhart) Sinkbeil of Letcher, S.D.; grandchildren, Kassandra Heinrich, Megan McCann, Kelsey (Tony) Mainelli, Gage Larson and Grace Larson; great-grandson, Anthony William Mainelli; brother, Bob (Jean) Sinkbeil; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and wife Kay in 2006.
To send flowers to the family of William Sinkbeil, please visit Tribute Store.