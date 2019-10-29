Sioux City
William “Bill” Van Osdel went home to heaven on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a six-year journey with cancer. He died on his birthday, ensuring perfect symmetry to his days on earth.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson St., Sioux City.
Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1948, in Yankton, S.D., the son of Merle and Ione (Anderson) Van Osdel. He was raised in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1967. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves and served with the Seabees until 1972. He then attended trade school and became a piano-tuning technician. He spent a year in Harlingen, Texas, before returning to Sioux City in 1974 to work as a carpenter in the family business, Van Osdel Plastering and Drywall. Bill, along with his brother, Frank, became co-owners of the company in 1977, and the company is still in operation today.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill married Twila Thompson on Nov. 27, 1971, in Sioux City. The couple had two daughters and made their home in Sioux City and celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Sioux City, or Mayo Clinic Cancer Research of Rochester, Minn.
Online condolences can be made at www.MemorialServicesofIowa.com.