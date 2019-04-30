{{featured_button_text}}

Formerly Hinton, Iowa

88, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. Service: May 3 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellendale, Iowa. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: May 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: William 'Bill' Wilsbacher
