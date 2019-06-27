{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

60, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Service: June 28 at 10:30 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: William 'Bud' Vaul
