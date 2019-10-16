Sioux City
William C. "Bill" Rosemeyer, 63, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home with his loving wife, Carol, by his side, holding his hand.
A celebration of his life will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Bill was born on May 6, 1956, in Sioux City to Leroy and Lorraine (Wilson) Rosemeyer. He enlisted into the United States Navy. On Jan. 2, 1998, Bill was united in marriage to Carol Sharp.
Bill worked at Midwest Office Automations for 20 years. He then owned and operated B&C Office Tech for six years and most recently was the slot board tech at WinnaVegas Casino and Resort. Bill enjoyed camping, cooking, grilling, gambling, and watching the History Channel. He also enjoyed buying and setting off fireworks.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Rosemeyer of Sioux City; daughter, Tressa Rosemeyer of Onawa; brother, Doug (Sandy) Rosemeyer of Omaha; sister, Glenda Casey of Brookings, S.D.; grandchildren, Tyler, Leighla, and Kaylea Ann Gray, and Timber Corey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, William C. "Billy" Rosemeyer Jr.; two brothers, Rodney and Dave Rosemeyer; and sister, Clyda Rosemeyer.