William C. Merrill
Dakota Dunes
William Clark Merrill, 96, Dakota Dunes, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Elk Point, S.D.
Due to COVID-19, private family memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on March 5, 1924, in rural Jefferson, S.D., to William W. and Eldora (Moon) Merrill. He grew up in the rural Jefferson and Stevens, S.D. area. He was proud of his South Dakota heritage and had fond memories of farming with his father and uncles.
On Oct. 29, 1947, Bill and Delores Mae Thompson were united in marriage at Elk Point. They resided in Sioux City, North Sioux City, and Dakota Dunes. Bill worked several jobs in the Sioux City area including maintenance at Raskin Packing Plant and Interbake Foods. He retired from Interbake Foods in March 1991. In April 1991, he became mayor of North Sioux City. He also served as a city councilman in North Sioux City. He was a member of Simpco.
He was active in Boy Scout leadership, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He was also active in the North Sioux Senior Center and was on the board for the senior center. Bill was a member and past Master of the Riverside Masonic Lodge 662 and a member of the Abu Bekr Shrine.
Bill served in the U.S. Army with the 275th Armored Field Artillery Battalion and was a veteran of World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was very proud of his military service.
Bill made friends wherever he went and always had a story to share.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delores of Dakota Dunes; three sons, Wayne (Rita) of Sioux City, Roger (Yvonne) of McCook Lake, S.D., and Dan (Lorie) of Salix, Iowa; two daughters, Kerry Welch and Kathy Smith, both of Norwood, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Shirley) of Sioux City; a sister, Sandy (Roy) Albeck of Holiday Island, Ark.; brother-in-law, John (Judy) Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Tague and Kay (Don) Uptagrafft; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William John Merrill; brother and sister-in-law, Don (Eunice) Merrill; two sisters and their spouses Violet and Milton Steeg, Marie and Joe Raley; two sons-in-law, Randy Welch and Fred Smith; one grandson; and a brother-in-law, Oliver Gene Tague.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.