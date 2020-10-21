William C. Merrill

Dakota Dunes

William Clark Merrill, 96, Dakota Dunes, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Elk Point, S.D.

Due to COVID-19, private family memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Bill was born on March 5, 1924, in rural Jefferson, S.D., to William W. and Eldora (Moon) Merrill. He grew up in the rural Jefferson and Stevens, S.D. area. He was proud of his South Dakota heritage and had fond memories of farming with his father and uncles.

On Oct. 29, 1947, Bill and Delores Mae Thompson were united in marriage at Elk Point. They resided in Sioux City, North Sioux City, and Dakota Dunes. Bill worked several jobs in the Sioux City area including maintenance at Raskin Packing Plant and Interbake Foods. He retired from Interbake Foods in March 1991. In April 1991, he became mayor of North Sioux City. He also served as a city councilman in North Sioux City. He was a member of Simpco.