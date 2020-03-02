William Clement Topf
Orange, Calif., formerly Salix, Iowa

William Clement Topf, 89, of Orange, formerly of Salix, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Orange, Calif.

Service will be noon today at Holy Family Cathedral in Orange. Online condolences may be made at www.browncolonialmortuary.net.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Fran Topf, of Orange; his brothers, Philip Topf of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rev. Thomas Topf of Sioux City, and Mark Topf of Dubuque, Iowa; his sister, Marilyn Jonas of Seal Beach, Calif.; five children, Carolyn Campbell (Bill) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., John Topf (Sharon) of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Charles Topf (Carolyn) of Orange, Kathryn Peters (Jeff) of St. College, Pa., and Sharon Carlson (Jonathan) of Norco, Calif.; 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Omer and Robert Topf.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project.

