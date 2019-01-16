Sioux City
William D. Riley, 85, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bob Roe's Point After. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
William was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 31, 1933, the son of William C. and Tess (Field) Riley. He attended Sioux City Community Schools and graduated from East High School with the class of 1952. William served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force following high school from 1952 to 1956.
Following his discharge, he attended Iowa State University for one year, then transferred to Morningside College, where he graduated with his bachelor's degree. He then began a 30-year career with the Social Security Administration from which he retired in 1987.
He was united in marriage with Nancy L. Ruedy on Feb. 3, 1978, in Dakota City.
Bill loved to play golf, go fishing, watch westerns on television, watch horse racing, watch NASCAR, and visit with all of his friends at the Point After. He was a loyal fan of Iowa State University athletics.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy of Sioux City; his son, William and his wife, Beth of Hinton, Iowa; his two grandchildren, Daniel and Desmon Riley; his sisters, JoAnn DeMers of Sioux City, and Mary Kay Brown of Sioux City; sisters-in-law, Janice Bolte, and Barbara Crosgrove and her husband, Jim; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Allan and Lucille Ruedy; and three brothers-in-law, Arvid Brown, Raymond DeMers, and Dean Bolte.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made in Bill's name to Hospice of Siouxland or the Siouxland Humane Society.