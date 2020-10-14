William E. Johnson

Sioux City

William E. “Bill” Johnson, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by family.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bill, the son of Carl and Martha (Knuss) Johnson, was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School.

Bill married Nora Wright on April 29, 1961. He was a switchman for Chicago Northwestern and Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years.

Bill enjoyed playing softball and camping with his family in his younger years. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and sporting activities, working in the yard, tinkering in his garage, watching NASCAR races, and the Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye football.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.