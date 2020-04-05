William E. Searls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William 'Bill' E. Searls

Formerly Sioux City

William "Bill" E. Searls, 94, former Sioux City resident, went to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at a later date, with full military honors.

He was the ninth child born to John and Meetta (Christiansen) Searls in Akron, Iowa, on June 8, 1925.

Bill was a lifelong farmer in Akron as well as a proud United States Army veteran.

On April 1, 1956, Bill married Ida Meier. Their marriage unfortunately ended sooner than planned as Ida passed away after childbirth with their third child in 1959.

He remarried on June 17, 1964, to Lena Smith. From this union, he gained six children. When Bill retired from farming he worked at a few nursing homes in facility maintenance.

During his free time, Bill enjoyed dancing, woodworking, golfing and playing pool.

Bill is greatly missed by his family, and his friends from the senior center.