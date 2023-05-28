Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

William Eyres 'Bill' Kehrberg

Sheldon, Iowa

William Eyres "Bill" Kehrberg of Sheldon passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, reaching the age of 90 years, two months, and 16 days.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Pastor Dan Baker - Officiating. Family Graveside Service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon.

Arrangements are under the care of the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home – Sheldon. Online condolences may be made to the Family at www.vanderploegfunerals.com.

William Eyres Kehrberg, the son of Elmer William and Mary Louise (Eyres) Kehrberg, was born on Feb. 26, 1933, in Sioux City. He attended country school for nine years and graduated from Le Mars High School in 1951. Bill went on to further his education at Westmar College and graduated in 1955 with an education degree. He was united in marriage to Carleen Braune on June 8, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill, Iowa. Bill began his career in education at Sheldon Community School District, teaching middle school science and coaching for 39 years, retiring in 1995. After he retired, Bill helped his good friend and farmer, Marlin Oosterhuis, with the fall harvest for many years.

Bill was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon. He served as Sunday school teacher, youth counselor, served on church council and sang in the choir. He recently was participating in Early Risers Bible Study every week. Bill and Carleen enjoyed traveling and wintered in Florida for 21 years. They traveled to all 50 states. Their opportunity to travel became available by participating in the National Science Foundation summer research programs and graduate study. One of Bill's favorite trips was a month in Sitka, Alaska, doing mission outreach at Sitka Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Carleen of Sheldon; three children and their spouses, Beth and Scott vonFischer of Nederland, Colo., Craig and Emily Kehrberg of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Kyle and Sonia Kehrberg of Urbandale, Iowa; granddaughter, Lainey Kehrberg; two step-granddaughters, Emma and Maggie Baumgardner; brother, Dan (Mary Ann) Kehrberg of Fairmont, Minn.; sister-in-law, Beth Kehrberg of Le Mars; and other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary; brother, Norman Kehrberg; parents-in-law, Elmer and Ann Braune; and brother-in-law, Norman Braune.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Sheldon or Sheldon Community School Education Foundation.