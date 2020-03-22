William H. Thompson

William 'Bill' H. Thompson

Sioux City

William "Bill" H. Thompson, 92, of Sioux City, boarded a train for his last ride home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as his wife and family looked on.

As a husband, father and grandfather, Bill deserves a beautiful tribute so a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Frank and Alma (Bates) Thompson. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Central High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force and served from 1945 to 1947 and was honorably discharged as a corporal.

Bill married Mary K. Meacham on July 14, 1951, at Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple had three children, Frank, Cheryl and Scott. William worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad retiring in 1980. In retirement he delivered teddy bears and drove a cab for Siouxland Taxi.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. His hobbies included going on country drives, watching and attending dog and horse races, visiting with people and spending time with his family.