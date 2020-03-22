William H. Thompson

William 'Bill' H. Thompson
Sioux City
William "Bill" H. Thompson, 92, of Sioux City, boarded a train for his last ride home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as his wife and family looked on.
As a husband, father and grandfather, Bill deserves a beautiful tribute so a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Bill was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Frank and Alma (Bates) Thompson. He grew up in Sioux City and attended Central High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force and served from 1945 to 1947 and was honorably discharged as a corporal.
Bill married Mary K. Meacham on July 14, 1951, at Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple had three children, Frank, Cheryl and Scott. William worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad retiring in 1980. In retirement he delivered teddy bears and drove a cab for Siouxland Taxi.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. His hobbies included going on country drives, watching and attending dog and horse races, visiting with people and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife Mary K.; two sons, Frank (Libbi) Thompson of Sergeant Bluff, and Scott (Teri) Thompson of Sioux City; daughter, Cheryl (Charlie) Ball of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; sister, Marilyn J. Adolf and her friend, Don of Sacramento, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Sally Thompson, Judy Thompson and Joanne Thompson, all of Sacramento; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Frank, Richard, David and Donald.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103.