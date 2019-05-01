Formerly Hinton, Iowa
William H. "Bill" Wilsbacher, 88, formerly of Hinton, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellendale, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., a vigil service at 7 p.m. followed by a Chaplet of Divine Mercy, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
William H. "Bill" was born in rural Haakon County, S.D., on April 22, 1931, to Warren and Sylvia (Maurer) Wilsbacher. In 1940, he moved with his parents to Sioux City. He attended various grade schools there and graduated from Leeds High School in 1949.
He served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, one year of which was in Korea. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation.
He married Joyce Graham on March 17, 1955 in Sioux City. To that marriage, six daughters were born. Following his military service, he worked at several jobs until 1960, at which time he began farming. In 1991, he retired from the farm and started spending more time as a volunteer for many service organizations.
He held many post, county, and district offices with the American Legion. He served as state vice commander, Sergeant at Arms, and from 1992-1993, he served as state commander of the Legion. He also held various post offices in the V.F.W. He was a volunteer driver for the Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital. He served on Veterans Advisory Group at the V.A. Hospital, and was the V.F.W. Iowa representative for the Veterans Administration Voluntary Service at the Sioux Falls V.A. Hospital. He was a life member of the American Legion, V.F.W., Marine Corps League, First Marine Division Association, Korean War Veterans Association, and the D.A.V. He was a member of the Eagles, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Scottish Rite.
He is survived by six daughters, Denise Saltzgiver (Daryle), Diane Pinkerton (Perry), Karen Hageman (Ronney Livermore), Sharon Hale (Doug), Barbara Satterwhite (Alvin) and Cathy Hamm (Rod); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Pueppke; and one sister-in-law, Mildred Albert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Joyce on Sept. 14, 2011; one sister, Susan; and two brothers: Phillip "Dean" and Leo.