Denison, Iowa

76, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Services: March 29 at 10:30 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, Denison. Visitation: March 28 from 4 to 7 p.m., Huebner Funeral Home, Denison. 

the life of: William Irwin
