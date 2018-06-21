McCook Lake, S.D.
William Joseph "Bill" Hodgins, 77, of McCook Lake, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at Sanford Care Center in Vermillion, S.D.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Bill felt most comfortable wearing jeans and a T-shirt. If you are coming to the service, please feel free to do the same.
William was born on Feb. 5, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Daniel and Irene (Smith) Hodgins. The family lived in Jackson, Neb., and moved to Sioux City in 1954. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1961.
Bill was married to Joan Folk in June 1962. Bill had five children, William D., John, Kurt, Annette and Bethany. Over the years, Bill worked in the meat packing industry, construction work and Wal-Mart.
He enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren. Bill loved football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Kurt Hodgins (Mary Lowndes), Annette Kyle (Jason) and Bethany Strawn (Jacob); daughter-in-law, Jean Hodgins (David Ingeling); grandchildren, Nicholas Hodgins, Christina Haulk, Natalie Kyle, Jason Kyle Jr., Benjamin Strawn and Chloe Strawn; great-grandchildren, Lea, Elijah, Tiana, Isabella, Hailey and James; brothers, Pat, Doug (Randi Adams), Emmett (Robyn), Steve (Mary) and Ron; sister, Rose McNaughton; sister-in-law, Margo Hodgins; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, William D. and John; brothers, James and Paul; and sisters, Betty Newburn, Donna Young and Margaret Hodgins.