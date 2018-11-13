Sioux City
William Jude King, 65, of Sioux City, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, where he had resided since February 2017.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
William was born in Watertown, S.D., on Oct. 1, 1953, the son of Morris E. and Helen M (Knost) King. At an early age the family moved to Sioux City, where he attended Sioux City Catholic Schools. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School with the class of 1971. He worked for several years at Palmer Candy.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. William volunteered at a local nursing home, and loved helping elderly people. He enjoyed visiting with people. He collected figurines, and matchbox cars, as well as billfolds and many other items.
William is survived by his sister, Marilyn Ritz and her husband, Jim of Des Moines; his niece, Regina DeVoogd and her husband, Jake, of Des Moines; his nephews, Roger Ritz and his wife, Chris of Omaha, and Robert Ritz and his wife, Kristy of Kearney, Mo.; six grandnieces and nephews; and his special friend, Marion Wagner of Sioux City.