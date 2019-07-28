Elk Point, S.D.
William James Patnaude, 75, of Elk Point, ded on Thursday July 25, 2019.
Memorial services will be held in Elk Point, with a time and date to be announced at a later time.
Bill or "Mr. Bill," as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on July 16, 1944, to parents, Leon "Pat" and Loretta Patnaude. Bill grew up in Elk Point, with his sisters, Rosemary, Patsy, and Sue Ellen, where they made many adventures and created even more memories together.
One of the things Bill was most proud of was building his family home and filming all of his children’s daily lives. In addition to honorably serving in the United States Coast Guard, Bill was co-owner and operator of Randall’s Formal Wear. Bill moved from Elk Point to Lawrence, Kan., in order to be closer to his sister, Rosemary and eventually settled in Aurora, Colo., where he spent his final years. Above all things, Bill was a family man.
He is survived by his three sisters; his children, Matthew, Ryan, Sarah and Jordan; and four grandchildren that he loved above everyone else.