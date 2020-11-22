William Jay Treinen

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. A private family burial service will be at Calvary Cemetery in Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a rosary and prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive North. Masks and social distancing are required.

Bill was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Sylvia (Kramer) Treinen. In 1951, he graduated from Le Mars Central High School where he was active in sports, drama, and music. He attended Westmar College before serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Most of his Army duty was spent in Alaska during the Korean conflict.

He began employment with IPS (now MidAmerican Energy) in 1955. Before retiring in 1989, he worked in Le Mars and Storm Lake, Iowa; Canton and Yankton, S.D.; and Sioux City. He began as a draftsman and became a gas specialist and an area manager. In each of these communities, Bill was active in his parish and in civic responsibilities. Throughout the years he had been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, Marriage Encounter, and St. Serra of Siouxland. He served on the board of trustees for Mt. Marty College (now University). In 1965, he was named Young Republican of the Year for the State of South Dakota. When able, he was a faithful volunteer at his parish and at Queen of Peace, Trinity Heights.